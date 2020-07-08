Cabinet approves extension of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana till November: FM Sitharaman

The Cabinet has approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till the end of November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on July 8.



The Cabinet under the leadership of @PMOIndia@narendramodi gave approval for extending #PMGKAY - Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana upto end November. 81.09 crore people would rightly get free food grains (5kg/person) for 8 continuous months. #coronavirus

— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 8, 2020

"81.09 crore people would rightly get free food grains (5kg/person) for 8 continuous months," Sitharaman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on June 30 announced the extension of the scheme during his address to the nation.

PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet on July 8. Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar will brief the media about the Cabinet's decisions at 3.30 pm.

