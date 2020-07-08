App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves extension of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana till November: FM Sitharaman

PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet on July 8. Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar will brief the media about the Cabinet's decisions at 3.30 pm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet has approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana till the end of November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on July 8.

"81.09 crore people would rightly get free food grains (5kg/person) for 8 continuous months," Sitharaman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on June 30 announced the extension of the scheme during his address to the nation.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published on Jul 8, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Economy #India

