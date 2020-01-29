Cabinet approves allocation of 30% funds of NE Council for new projects

The move will benefit marginalized and vulnerable groups of people in backward and neglected areas of north-eastern States.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the allocation of 30 per cent of funds of the North-Eastern Council for new projects for focused development of deprived areas, neglected sections of society and emerging priority sectors.The move will benefit marginalized and vulnerable groups of people in backward and neglected areas of north-eastern States.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 02:10 pm