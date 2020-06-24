Cabinet approves 2% interest subvention for Shishu-Mudra loans, urban & multi-state cooperative banks brought under RBI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved 2 percent interest subvention to Shishu category loan borrowers under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

This was announced on June 24 by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing after a Cabinet meeting.

The interest subvention will be applicable for loans outstanding as on March 31, 2020 for a period of 12 months to eligible borrowers. The move is set to benefit 9.37 lakh Mudra loan holders, he added.

The Cabinet has also approved an ordinance with respect to urban co-operative banks and multi-state co-operative banks, bringing all such banks under direct Reserve Bank of India (RBI) supervision. It brings 1,540 cooperative banks (1482 urban cooperative banks & 58 multi-state cooperative banks) under the central bank’s supervision.

"This would be similar to how scheduled banks function. It will benefit depositors and give them security that their money is safe, especially in today's condition," Javadekar added.

In the space sector, the Cabinet has approved “far reaching reforms” aimed at boosting private sector participation in the entire range of space activities. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office said a "historic and path-breaking decision" has been taken.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has been created to provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure. It will also hand-hold, promote and guide the private industries in space activities.

“This will unlock India’s potential in the space sector,” he added.

Giriraj Singh, the Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, was also a part of the video conference. He announced that the Cabinet had approved the establishment of Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund, where the government will provide 3 percent interest subvention to eligible beneficiaries.

Other decisions by the Cabinet include approval for an international airport at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. The airport will serve air traffic towards eastern destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, Javadekar said.

It has also approved additional investment by ONGC Videsh for development of blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Myanmar.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The Cabinet has also approved the extension of tenure of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorization within Other Backward Classes, by six months up to January 31, 2021.