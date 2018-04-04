App
Apr 04, 2018 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet apprised of MoU between India, UAE in rail sector

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Federal Transport Authority-Land and Maritime of the UAE on technical cooperation in rail sector, a government release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways today apprised the Cabinet of an MoU signed between India and the United Arab Emirates on technical cooperation in rail sector.

The MoU was signed on February 10 this year.

"The MoU will enable technical cooperation in regulation, safety and technical investigation of accidents; station redevelopment; locomotives, coaches and wagons and any other area jointly identified by the participants," the release said.

The MoU will provide a platform to Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge. It will facilitate exchange of information, expert meetings, seminars technical visits and implementation of jointly agreed cooperation projects.

The identified areas of cooperation include high-speed corridors, speed raising of existing routes, development of world class stations, heavy haul operations and modernisation of rail infrastructure.

The cooperation is achieved through exchange of information on developments in the areas of railways technology and operations, knowledge sharing, technical visits, training & seminars and workshops in areas of mutual interest, the release said.

