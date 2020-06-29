BYJU'S launches online tutoring programme for students

Edtech firm BYJU’S has launched an online tutoring programme called 'BYJU’S Classes'. This will be a programme where students would have access to scheduled online classes from teachers across India, instant doubt resolution and one-on-one guidance from dedicated mentors.

Till now, BYJU’S was offering online learning modules explaining different concepts across subjects from Class 4-12 as well as for competitive examinations like JEE and NEET. Now, the BYJU’s Classes concept will work like tuition classes.

Divya Gokulnath, Co-founder, BYJU’S said, “As the world gears up to embrace the new normal, we believe that a student’s education must be a priority in every sense. We strongly believe that a personalised and tech-enabled learning offering like ‘BYJU’S Classes’ can truly stand out in an otherwise fragmented after-school tutoring market.”

Here, students can choose from weekday and weekend batches and attend scheduled online Math and Science classes as per their school curriculum.

With BYJU’S Classes, students will be assigned a dedicated mentor who will offer one-on-one attention, progress reports and also suggest personalised classes to work on topics that they need to focus on. This mentor will interact with students regularly to understand their progress and requirements and counsel them on their learning approach and other concerns

Regular home assignments and monthly tests will be conducted to help students with conceptual understanding and help build their foundation in Maths and Science.

These classes will be available for students from classes 4 - 12 as well as for those preparing for competitive exams like JEE (engineering) and NEET (medical).

BYJU'S is among the largest edtech company in the country. On June 26, BYJU'S had announced that it raised funds from Mary Meeker's tech investment firm BOND.

The company, however, did not disclose the amount raised or the valuation. The latest investment is likely to take the valuation to USD 10.5 billion.

In February 2020, the company had raised about USD 200 million in funding from General Atlantic. At that time, sources had said the company was valued at about USD 8.2 billion.