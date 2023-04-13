 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business with turnover of over Rs 100 crore will have to upload e-invoice on IRP within 7 days: GSTN

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Currently, businesses upload such invoices on Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) on the current date, irrespective of the date of issue of such invoice.

Businesses with turnover of Rs 100 crore and above will have to upload their electronic invoices on IRP within 7 days of the issue of such invoice with effect from May 1, GST Network has said.

In an advisory to taxpayers, GST Network (GSTN) said the government has decided to impose a time limit on reporting old invoices on the e-invoice IRP portals for taxpayers with aggregate annual turnover greater than or equal to Rs 100 crore.

"To ensure timely compliance, taxpayers in this category will not be allowed to report invoices older than 7 days on the date of reporting," GSTN said.