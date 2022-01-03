MARKET NEWS

Business resumption hits fresh high at the cusp of a third wave, finds Nomura study

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index touched yet another high of 120.30 for the week ended January 2 versus 120.20 in the previous week

Ravindra Sonavane
January 03, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Despite the surge in Omicron infections that threaten to derail recovery of the economic growth, business resumption remains high last week in India.


The Nomura India Business Resumption Index touched yet another high of 120.30 for the week ended January 2 versus 120.20 in the previous week, the Japanese financial holding company said on January 3.


The data suggests that the economy remains on a recovery path, despite fear of surging Omicron cases, tightening policy by the central bank and inflationary pressure.


“This was largely due to a 10.4pp weekly rise in the Apple driving index, while the Google workplace mobility index fell by 6pp and the retail and recreation mobility index rose by 0.6pp. The labour participation rate inched down marginally to 40.6 percent from 40.7 percent in the prior week, and power demand fell by 3.1 percent w-o-w (sa) after a 2.5 percent rise the prior week,” the Nomura Research report said.


Many state governments imposed night curfews last week to check the spread of COVID infections. On January 3, India reported a 21 percent jump in new COVID cases as it reported 27,553 fresh infections, which includes 1,525 Omicron cases.

Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal are at the forefront, but case numbers in other states are also rising sharply. The vaccination pace rose to 6.5 million per day in December from 5.4 million a day in November, with 44 percent of the population fully vaccinated.


Further, the Union government has announced booster doses for frontline workers and senior citizens along with vaccination for children aged 15-18 years from January.

“States have announced more restrictions, but elevated mobility and a rising positivity rate suggest a further rise in new cases. While early signs point to a lower mortality rate, it bears close monitoring. The restrictions could derail the recovery in contact-intensive services in Q1, but global experience suggests a smaller impact than previous waves and a swift growth rebound once cases peak,” the Nomura Research report said.

Ravindra Sonavane
Tags: ##Business #India #World #Economy
first published: Jan 3, 2022 03:34 pm

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

