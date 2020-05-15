Business Insight | Will the national portability of 'One Nation One Ration Card' help migrants?

Addressing the nation on the fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a press conference on May 14, said national portability will be achieved in the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme by March 2021 across the country.

The government will make ration cards portable under the 'One Nation, One Ration Card,' initiative. One Nation, One Card will be a portable ration card, based on technology, seeded with Aadhaar data of each family member. This will allow migrant workers to access their ration cards to draw their monthly quota of grains and pulses from anywhere in the country.

