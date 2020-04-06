App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | When is the second relief package coming?

In this episode of Business Insight, find out what all can be included in the second stimulus boost to be announced by the government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It has been nearly two weeks since the Centre announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package to cushion the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. The government has chosen to adopt a graded action plan, instead of a big bang one-off push. An empowered group headed by NITI Aayog CEO with representatives from the industry is examining the lockdown’s impact and discussing possible measures for various sectors.

Will the government announce any measures for the grappling MSME sector? Will, there be any tax relief measure for India’s vast consuming middle class? To find out watch this episode of Business Insight.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 08:37 pm

