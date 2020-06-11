Business Insight | What's supporting forex reserves despite the economic slump?

If the current trend sustains, India’s foreign exchange reserves will soon touch the $500 billion mark. Reserves surged $3.43 billion to a fresh high of $493.48 billion in the week-ended May 29.

What is the significance of the forex reserve? What is supporting forex reserve despite the economic slump? Is there any other way India can use forex reserves?

Watch this edition of Business Insight to find out.