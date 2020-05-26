Business Insight | What explains the India-China border tension?

While India and the rest of the world battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian and Chinese troops remained engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in several disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Reports say, Chinese troops have crossed over onto the Indian side in Ladakh.

The key question is - why now? What is the message that China is seeking to send? What has motivated the Chinese to ratchet up the aggression despite confidence-building efforts and summit meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping?

Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhury explains all this and more in this edition of Business Insight.



