App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Total withdrawal, partial lifting or extension of lockdown?

In this episode of Business Insight, find out which industries may be allowed to function after April 14 and other possible outcomes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 21-day lockdown announced on March 24 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought economic activity to a screeching halt and affected livelihoods of millions. There’s widespread anticipation that the restrictions could first be rolled back in a phased manner in those areas where there are fewer instances of COVID-19 positive cases. In his recent meeting with Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did talk about the change in government’s approach now.

From ‘jaan hai toh jahaan hai’ to 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', he indicated the focus needs to be both on saving lives and livelihood. While many states have already announced an extension of lockdown till April 30, the big question on everyone’s minds right now is: Will there be a total or a partial withdrawal or an extension of the lockdown post April 14?

In this episode of Business Insight, find out which industries may be allowed to function after April 14 and other possible outcomes.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #business insight #coronavirus #Economy #video

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.