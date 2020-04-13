Business Insight | Total withdrawal, partial lifting or extension of lockdown?

The 21-day lockdown announced on March 24 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought economic activity to a screeching halt and affected livelihoods of millions. There’s widespread anticipation that the restrictions could first be rolled back in a phased manner in those areas where there are fewer instances of COVID-19 positive cases. In his recent meeting with Chief Ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did talk about the change in government’s approach now.

From ‘jaan hai toh jahaan hai’ to 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', he indicated the focus needs to be both on saving lives and livelihood. While many states have already announced an extension of lockdown till April 30, the big question on everyone’s minds right now is: Will there be a total or a partial withdrawal or an extension of the lockdown post April 14?

In this episode of Business Insight, find out which industries may be allowed to function after April 14 and other possible outcomes.