Business Insight | Q4FY20 GDP data to be released on May 29: Here's what to expect

What has been the impact of disruptions caused by COVID-19 lockdown on the Indian economy? What are the chances of India slipping into a recession?

The national income statistics will have these answers. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for the fourth quarter (Jan-March) and for FY20 on May 29.

India’s GDP grew 6.1 percent in FY19.

Gross Domestic Product or GDP represents the total value of all the final goods and services that are produced within a country's borders within a particular time period.

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Gaurav Choudhury shares insights into how bad the impact of COVID-19 could be on the Indian economy.



