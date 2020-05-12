Business Insight | New labour rules: What changed and why are states suspending labour laws?

With the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic gradually unfolding, the Madhya Pradesh government has granted companies various concessions in labour laws.

The Uttar Pradesh government has followed, approving an ordinance to exempt industries, businesses and establishments from the purview of various labour laws for three years to revive the state's economic activities.

Both UP and MP governments have attracted criticism by experts, who have said that the states have altogether suspended labour laws.

