Business Insight | India FY21 GDP growth: Here's what economists are predicting

The global economy is expected to slip into a recession after taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Bank expects the economy to grow at 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21 and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects a GDP growth of 1.9 percent for India in 2020. With this subdued forecast, India is likely to record its worst growth performance since the 1991 liberalisation.

A host of international agencies, economists, brokerage houses have cut India's economic growth estimate for FY21 on concerns about the fallout of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

From the International Monetary Fund to Moody's, find out what economists are predicting about India's economic growth amid COVID-19 in this edition of Business Insight. Watch to know more.

