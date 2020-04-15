App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | India FY21 GDP growth: Here's what economists are predicting

From the International Monetary Fund to Moody's, find out their forecast on India's FY21 GDP growth in this edition of Business Insight

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The global economy is expected to slip into a recession after taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Bank expects the economy to grow at 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21 and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects a GDP growth of 1.9 percent for India in 2020. With this subdued forecast, India is likely to record its worst growth performance since the 1991 liberalisation.

A host of international agencies, economists, brokerage houses have cut India's economic growth estimate for FY21 on concerns about the fallout of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

From the International Monetary Fund to Moody's, find out what economists are predicting about India's economic growth amid COVID-19 in this edition of Business Insight. Watch to know more.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #video

