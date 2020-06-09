App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | How close is India to a recession?

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Gaurav Choudhury shares his insight on the World Bank report and will India slip into a full-blown recession

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Bank expects India's economy to contract 3.2 percent in the current fiscal. It has cited stringent lockdown and spillover from weaker global growth. This means India will slip into a full-blown recession for the first time in 41 years.

The Global Economic Prospects (GEP) report released on June 8 by World Bank said the lockdown would severely curtail activity despite fiscal and monetary stimulus. Weaker global economic performance and balance sheet stress in the financial sector would also weigh on activity.

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Gaurav Choudhury shares his insight on the World Bank report and will India slip into a full-blown recession.

Close

 

related news

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Economy #video #World Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

COVID-19 impact: Social distancing mandate gives rise to new job roles in factories

COVID-19 impact: Social distancing mandate gives rise to new job roles in factories

Unlock 1.0 rules in Ladakh | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules in Ladakh | What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.