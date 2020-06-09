Business Insight | How close is India to a recession?

The World Bank expects India's economy to contract 3.2 percent in the current fiscal. It has cited stringent lockdown and spillover from weaker global growth. This means India will slip into a full-blown recession for the first time in 41 years.

The Global Economic Prospects (GEP) report released on June 8 by World Bank said the lockdown would severely curtail activity despite fiscal and monetary stimulus. Weaker global economic performance and balance sheet stress in the financial sector would also weigh on activity.

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Gaurav Choudhury shares his insight on the World Bank report and will India slip into a full-blown recession.