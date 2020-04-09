App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Goldman Sachs expects India’s FY21 real GDP growth at 1.6%

In this edition of Business Insight learn why Goldman Sachs expects India’s FY21 GDP to plummet to multi-decade lows.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s FY21 GDP may plummet to a multi-decade low, according to Goldman Sachs. The global research house and banking major expects India’s real GDP to grow at 1.6 percent in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) from 3.3 percent earlier.

Many analysts have been revising their forecast downward amid coronavirus concerns with some estimating a contraction in the first quarter of the fiscal.

However, Goldman's is the lowest forecast for the year as a whole yet.

Close
Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #business insight #coronavirus #economic slowdown #Goldman Sachs #India GDP #video

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.