Business Insight | Goldman Sachs expects India’s FY21 real GDP growth at 1.6%

India’s FY21 GDP may plummet to a multi-decade low, according to Goldman Sachs. The global research house and banking major expects India’s real GDP to grow at 1.6 percent in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) from 3.3 percent earlier.

Many analysts have been revising their forecast downward amid coronavirus concerns with some estimating a contraction in the first quarter of the fiscal.

However, Goldman's is the lowest forecast for the year as a whole yet.

