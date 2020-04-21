App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 10:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Explained: The fall in WTI crude oil prices

Watch CNBC TV18's Manisha Gupta explaining the factors behind the WTI historic crash, differences between WTI and Brent crude and why is WTI falling faster than Brent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US oil prices crashed to record lows, falling into the negative territory for the first time. May contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark for US oil, fell over 300 percent to trade at a negative $37.63.

Oil prices spiralled out of control primarily due to the steep collapse in demand as life came to a standstill due to lockdown in various countries to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The Russia, OPEC price war added additional crude inventory to an already oversupplied market.

Watch CNBC TV18's Manisha Gupta explaining the factors behind the WTI historic crash, differences between WTI and Brent crude and why is WTI falling faster than Brent.

Close
 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 10:24 pm

tags #Business #business insight #Commodities #Market news #videos

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.