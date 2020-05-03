App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 03, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Business activities significantly hit; recovery may take over a year: Survey

The survey results reveal that the country may experience a protracted slowdown in economic activity, as 45 percent of the CEOs polled feel it will take over a year to achieve economic normalcy once the lockdown ends.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

The coronavirus lockdown has brought economic activity to a grinding halt, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Sunday, citing findings from its CEOs survey, which indicated that 65 percent of the firms expect revenues to fall more than 40 percent in April-June quarter.

The survey results reveal that the country may experience a protracted slowdown in economic activity, as 45 percent of the CEOs polled feel it will take over a year to achieve economic normalcy once the lockdown ends.

The snap poll saw the participation of more than 300 CEOs, of which nearly two-thirds belonged to  Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

On the career and livelihoods front, more than half of the firms foresee job losses in their respective sectors after the lockdown. A significant share of respondents (45 percent) expect 15 percent to 30 percent cut in jobs. However, allaying some concerns, nearly two-thirds of the respondents reported that they have not experienced a salary/ wage cut in their firms so far.

The nationwide lockdown imposed on 23 March, while necessary, has had deep ramifications on economic activity, CII said.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the expectations of a fall in revenue are staggered, with 33 percent of the firms anticipating a revenue fall of more than 40 percent, closely followed by 32 percent of firms expecting a revenue contraction ranging between 20 percent to 40 percent.

While three out of four firms have identified that a 'complete shutdown of operations' was a major constraint being faced by business, more than half of them have also indicated 'lack of demand for products' as a hindrance to business activity.

"While the lockdown was necessary to mitigate the coronavirus impact on the population, it has had dire implications for economic activity. At this hour, the industry awaits a stimulus package for economic revival and livelihood sustenance besides calibrated exit from lockdown," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

Additionally, it is pertinent to note that according to a large proportion of the firms, a recovery in domestic demand, for their product or services, may precede the recovery in foreign demand for the same.

First Published on May 3, 2020 01:23 pm

tags #Confederation of Indian Industry #coronavirus #Economy #India

