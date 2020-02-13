App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bureaucratic reshuffle: Debasish Panda appointed finance secretary

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as secretary, department of financial services, in place of Rajiv Kumar, who superannuates this month-end, a personnel ministry order said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior IAS officer Debasish Panda was on Thursday appointed as the new finance secretary as part of a top level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Panda, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present special secretary, department of financial services.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as secretary, department of financial services, in place of Rajiv Kumar, who superannuates this month-end, a personnel ministry order said.

Besides him, Pawan Kumar Agarwal, chief executive officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has been appointed secretary, department of consumer affairs.

Saraswati Prasad, a 1985-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will be secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

He is at present special secretary and financial adviser, ministry of steel.

Usha Sharma, Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, has been appointed secretary, department of youth affairs.

Senior civil servant Raj Kumar will be secretary, department of defence production. Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is currently Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation.

Rajeev Ranjan has been appointed as secretary, department of fisheries.

Ranjan is currently special secretary, GST council secretariat.

He has been appointed as the fisheries secretary in place of Rajni Sekhri Sibal, who retires on February 29.

The tenure of Parameswaran Iyer, secretary, department of drinking water and sanitation, has been extended by one more year.

The ACC has approved extension for a further period of one year beyond April 30, 2020, i.e. up to April 30, 2021, in Iyer's tenure, the order said.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:34 pm

