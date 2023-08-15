Bullish on India: Our unique bottom up economic model suits us, says ASG Vikramjit Banerjee

ASG Banerjee

Additional Solicitor General of India, Vikramjit Banerjee, is optimistic about the country’s future. The country has worked out an economic model that suits its population, he says.

“Post decolonisation, we have always had uncertainty about the economic model that the country should follow. However, for the first time, we have used technology and government schemes to trigger bottom-up growth.” A bottom-up model is when a government incentivises smaller players to grow in such a way that the effect of the growth reaches the bigger players or a larger section of the population.

Freeing up businesses:

Banerjee notes that by introducing legislations such as the Jan Vishwas Bill, the government has been freeing up businesses from the clutches of unnecessary compliances, enhancing the ease of doing business. He says, “Such bills are primarily aimed towards small businesses because they are regularly hassled by compliances.”

The ASG notes that one can see the impact of such reforms in the country with start-ups coming up across the country. He says, “We see a lot of our friends involved in starting businesses especially among the middle class.”

Technology as a tool for progress:

According to the ASG, the Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile (JAM Yojna) is an example of how the government is employing technology to drive progress through technology. JAM Yojna is a government scheme whereby subsidies and benefits are transferred directly to the beneficiary, thereby eliminating middlemen.

Banerjee says “Such schemes have created what I could call an Indian capitalism, which is a bottom up capitalism, rather than top-down capitalism.” He noted that such schemes prove that technology is not just being used to formulate plans, but to execute them.

Speaking of Aadhar, Banerjee opines that with the help of technology, the government has managed to disburse vast amounts of benefits at a minimal cost to a very diverse population that is in need of them. Banerjee also hails how the United Payments Interface (UPI), which is unique to India, has made the task of transacting money very easy.

He says, “The government not only stresses making effective laws, but also makes it possible to execute them with the aid of technology effectively.

Culturally rooted economic model:

The ASG notes that India was in need of an economic model that suited it both culturally and resonated with its population. He said, “Our civilisation has always had a bottom-up model of growth where small entrepreneurs are incentivised to flourish.”

Banerjee notes that the government is thus incentivising small businesses to succeed so that economic prosperity is spread across. “The world is looking at us because such an experiment is the first of its kind in the modern world and it is working because it is culturally rooted,” he says.

Banerjee notes that while the government is encouraging business to flourish, they are also ensuring that everybody is benefiting from its schemes. Government schemes such as Mudra loans, National Small Industries Corporation Subsidy, Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises and the Stand up India scheme are prime examples of Indian capitalism, he adds.