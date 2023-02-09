English
    Bullish bets on Asian FX ease as Fed rate-hike concerns weigh: Poll

    Long positions on the South Korean won, the Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah eased, while market participants turned bearish on the Indian rupee, according to a fortnightly poll of 10 respondents.

    Reuters
    February 09, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
    (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    Bullish bets on most Asian currencies eased as strong U.S. economic data recently gave the dollar a fillip and raised bets that interest rates would remain higher for longer, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

    Long positions on the South Korean won, the Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah eased, while market participants turned bearish on the Indian rupee, according to a fortnightly poll of 10 respondents.

    The dollar is currently hovering near a one-month high after blockbuster U.S. jobs data last Friday boost expectations that the Fed may continue to hike rates to tame inflation.

    Last week, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points (bps), as expected, but Chair Jerome Powell and other officials have indicated that more rate hikes are on the cards.