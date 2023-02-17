 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget's focus on capex to crowd-in private investment, push growth to 7%: RBI article

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

"In our view, the instrument of decoupling will be the Union Budget by raising India's growth prospects over the period 2023-27; and raising India's potential growth," said the article 'State of the Economy' published in the RBI's February 2023 Bulletin.

"The Union Budget 2023-24's emphasis on capital expenditure is expected to crowd-in private investment, strengthen job creation and demand, and raise India's potential growth," said the article authored by a team lead by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.

The Union Budget's focus on capital expenditure is expected to crowd-in private investment and push the GDP growth rate close to 7 per cent in the next financial year beginning April 1, said a Reserve Bank article on 'State of the Economy'.

In 2023-24, capital expenditure is budgeted at Rs 10 lakh crore which will constitute 3.3 per cent of GDP.

"We believe that India will decouple from macroeconomic projections of current vintage and also from the rest of the world.

