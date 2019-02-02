App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Ignoring Congress objection, government may soon announce new CBI director
Recommended articleIgnoring Congress objection, government may soon announce new CBI director

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Budget will support consumer spending, economic growth: Top US business advocacy group

Karun Rishi, president of USA-India Chamber of Commerce said the interim Budget was pro farmers and middle class.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A top American business advocacy group on February 1 lauded the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, saying that the many positive elements in it will support consumer spending and economic growth.

Reaching out to a large electorate ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Modi government on February 1 announced a cash dole for small farmers, a mega pension scheme for the unorganised sector and doubled the threshold income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.

Minister Goyal proposed an array of incentives for both middle-class and farmers, whose disenchantment was said to have cost the BJP dearly in recent assembly elections.

"We see many positive elements that will support consumer spending and economic growth, including a boost in defense and health spending as well as a renewed focus on digitisation of government processes as well as artificial intelligence," US India Business Council (USIBC) president Nisha Desai Biswal told PTI.

related news

The creation of a single window for approvals in film production will boost the media and entertainment industries as well as measures on anti-piracy, she said.

"USIBC applauds the interim budget released by the government," she added.

However, the budget comes on the heels of disappointing moves by the Indian government to mandate a rushed implementation of changes in its eCommerce policy, she rued.

The Indian government's failure to extend the February 1 deadline to comply with the foreign direct investment policy in e-commerce has already created disruptions in the industry and disadvantaged Indian consumers and suppliers, she said.

"The policy changes add unnecessary costs and burdens to e-commerce platforms and will inhibit growth in the e-commerce sector in India," Biswal said.

Karun Rishi, president of USA-India Chamber of Commerce said the interim Budget was pro farmers and middle class.

Fiscal stimulus to small and marginal farmers and tax sops for the middle class will lead to more disposable income. "This will result in increased consumption. It will likely boost the rural economy and surge domestic growth," Rishi said.

Even with these sops, the finance minister has managed to keep the anticipated fiscal deficit at 3.4 percent. The deficit is well within range. Finance Minister has succeeded in doing a fine balancing act, he said.

"With this budget, growth is likely to improve further and meeting 7.5 percent real GDP target," Rishi said.

Noting that the 13 percent increase in Department of Health and Family Welfare budget is laudable, he said this confirms Indian government's dedication to Healthy India initiatives and its commitment to serving the poor and needy.

Threefold increase in allocation to Ayushman Bharat reinforces the commitment towards Universal Healthcare for all citizens, he said.

For the last 13 years, USAIC has been pitching for increased outlay on Science and Technology.

"Science and Technology are vital for the National progress. We are pleased to see largest ever allocation for the S&T. This will help India play a leading role in innovation. Plan to develop one hundred thousand digital villages in the next five years is laudable," Rishi said.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.