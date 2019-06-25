Budget Trivia (Part VII): Which two Hindu gods found a mention in former President Pranab Mukherjee's 2011 budget speech?

2012-13 || Pranab Mukherjee’s last budget had a one-off peculiarity in presentation and also lasting fiscal legacy that roiled the investor community? Which are these? Ans: The budget was presented on March 16, 2012, and not in the last week of February. It was delayed because of the UP Assembly elections. The 2012-13 budget is also known for the controversial “Retrospective Tax” that allowed made companies pay taxes even on previous merger and acquisitions (M&A) affecting deals like the Vodafone’s purchase of Hutchison Whampoa’s telecom assets in India. (Image source: Reuters)