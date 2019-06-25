Budget Trivia (Part VI): I have the task to make something easy that Einstein found difficult - said Jaswant Singh referring to which component of budget?



2005-06 || The second budget of the UPA 1 government was famous for the launch a famous welfare scheme as well as two controversial tax proposals. One of the tax proposals forced companies to restructure salaries of their employees, while the other was an anti-black money measure. What is the welfare scheme and what are the tax proposals? Ans: The government launched the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which is now the world’s largest rural job guarantee scheme. Finance minister P Chidambaram also announced a Fringe Benefit Tax (FBT) that made perquisites (perks) taxable. He also announced a banking cash transaction tax (BCTT) that made cash withdrawals from banks above a certain threshold on a single day taxable. Both these taxes were withdrawn after a few years. (Image source: Reuters)