Budget Trivia (Part IV): No power can stop an idea whose time has come - Manmohan Singh quoted Victor Hugo referring to which idea in his budget?

1992-93 | In his second budget, Manmohan Singh quoted a famous line from William Wordsworth’s famous poem “My Heart Leaps Up”. Which lines was this? Ans: “Child is the father of man”. Singh quoted this as he announced a new measure to plug gaps in gift tax that was misused by many to evade taxes by showing large amounts as income of minor children. Singh’s exact quote was: "It is said that child is the father of the man, but some of our taxpayers have converted children into tax shelters for their fathers”. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)