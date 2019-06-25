Budget Trivia (Part IV): Did you know which budget exempted payment on earned leaves from taxes?

1980-81 || This budget introduced a new step to curb expenditure on non-essentials and aspirational lifestyle spending? What was the measure? || Ans: A new tax, over and above the existing state and central levies on food and drinks, was imposed on gross receipts of hotels to check conspicuous consumption in luxury hotels. A new tax at 15 percent was imposed on gross receipts of hotels in which the minimum tariff for a single room is 75 rupees per day. (Reuters)