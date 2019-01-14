Budget Trivia (Part I): Did you know which budget introduced different tax slabs for married and single Indians?

1948-49 | Finance minister R.K. Shanmukham Chetty, in independent India’s second budget, used a term that later became an institutional process for every year the Lok Sabha elections are held. What is this term? Ans: “Interim Budget”. This was the first time Chetty introduced it in his budget speech for 1948-49. Subsequently, Interim Budget began to mean a budget for a short period, usually presented just ahead of Lok Sabha elections. (Finance Minister P Chidambaram arrives at the parliament to present the interim budget in 2014: Reuters)