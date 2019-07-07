App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Budget to ease regulatory, tax compliance burden on startups: Nasscom

"Doing away with the scrutiny of valuation of documentation on angel tax is an excellent step that will help facilitate funding," Nasscom Executive Council member Kunal Bahl said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT industry body Nasscom has said the slew of incentives announced for startups in the Budget will help facilitate funding and reduce the regulatory and tax compliance burden on these fledgling enterprises.

As part of the Budget, the government has proposed a host of incentives, including a special arrangement for resolution of pending assessments of income tax cases, with a view to encouraging startups.

"Doing away with the scrutiny of valuation of documentation on angel tax is an excellent step that will help facilitate funding... With this Budget, startups can expect lesser regulatory requirement, besides reducing their tax compliance burden," Nasscom Executive Council member Kunal Bahl said.

Close

He said it will also encourage newer startups, especially from tier II and III areas, and in parallel infuse considerable foreign investments in India.

related news

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had stated that startups and their investors who file requisite declarations and provide information in their returns will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuations of share premiums -- a move aimed at resolving the so-called 'angel tax' issue.

She had also said the issue of establishing the identity of the investor and source of his/her funds will be resolved by putting in place a mechanism of e-verification and with this, funds raised by startups will not require any kind of scrutiny from the Income Tax Department.

Bahl, who is also the co-founder of e-commerce major Snapdeal, pointed out that the startup ecosystem in India has long been reeling from three challenges -- high credit cost, lack of adequate and timely funding.

"Nasscom has always been advocating the needs for startups and emerging entrepreneurs in the country and will continue our support to the government in fulfilling the collective dream of enabling India to become a more vibrant startup hub," he said.

Echoing his views, MoEngage founder and CEO Raviteja Dodda said the new regulations around angel tax will provide the much-needed boost for the startup ecosystem and help founders focus on the execution and build great businesses.

Manu Goyal, founder and COO of ApnaPay, said several tax proposals aiming to promote investments in startups and relaxation on corporate tax will lead to economic growth of great magnitude.

"The no angel tax heat from Income Tax authorities and the share value premium issue resolution will foster an environment of positivity and growth for India's startup ecosystem," Tanuj Shori, founder and CEO of Square Yards, added.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 7, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #Nasscom #union budget 2019

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.