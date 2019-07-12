App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget to boost investment, comprehensive steps envisaged: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Replying after a general discussion on the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, "Comprehensive steps" have been envisaged for the next 10 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the big picture presented in the Budget is backed with a plan to increase investment without compromising on the fiscal consolidation roadmap.

Replying after a general discussion on the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, "Comprehensive steps" have been envisaged for the next 10 years.

Sitharaman said the mid-term target of the government is to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.

Close

The target of putting India in the USD 5 trillion club is not "without a plan", she said and listed out measures proposed in the Budget.

To boost investment, she said FDI norms would be further liberalised, extension of lower corporate tax to companies with Rs 400 crore turnover, incentives for boosting use of electric vehicles in the country.

She further said the government has expressed intention to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector over the next five years.

Also, the Budget reflects firm commitment to boost investment in the country.

In the Budget presented by Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on July 5, the government said it aims to mop up Rs 16.49 lakh crore in net taxes during 2019-20, up 11.13 per cent over previous year.

She maintained that every projection of revenue and expense in Budget 2019-20 is realistic and has been adequately provided for.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.