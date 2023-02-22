English
    Budget to be presented in assembly will be the biggest in UP history: FM Suresh Kumar Khanna

    PTI
    February 22, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

    The budget to be presented in the assembly will be the biggest in the history of Uttar Pradesh with a focus on infrastructure, state finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna has said.

    ”The budget (size) will be the biggest in the history of Uttar Pradesh. It will be for youth, strengthening farmers and giving honour to women. The focus will be on infrastructure so that more employment opportunities can be generated,” Khanna, who will table the budget in the state assembly, told reporters.

    The attempt will be to make Uttar Pradesh the ”Sarvottam Pradesh” (the best state) with a target of achieving the goal of making it a USD 1 trillion economy, he noted.

    The minister also said that the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed as a ”safe state” due to ”safety and security” here.

    Khanna also visited the temple before going to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, where the budget will be formally passed in the cabinet meeting before being tabled in the House.

