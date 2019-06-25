App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget Snapshots | Putting farm income growth on the table

The focus should be on growth in real farm real income

The agriculture sector has been in the limelight in the past few budgets and the upcoming 2019 edition is expected to be no different. The NDA government has a target of doubling farm incomes by 2022. While data does indicate an uptick in the trend in farm income, much of that growth appears to be attributable to price increases rather than real income growth. The chart below reflects the increasing gap between income growth at current and real prices.

For farm incomes to double an uptrend in price realisations is no doubt helpful but the government will have to also focus on ways to increase output. This could mean more investments to be made to improve farming techniques and productivity.

farm-sectpr

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 08:26 am

tags #agriculture #Budget 2019 #Budget Snapshots

