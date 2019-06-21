App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget Snapshots | Getting the government’s spending priorities right

The government’s ability to reorient its priorities during its term in power will decide if India’s socio-economic landscape looks far different in the next decade than it appears now.

Representative image: Pixabay/kshelton
Life is all about getting your priorities right, some would say. More so for the finance minister of a country. When finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her budget, she would have taken into account her government’s different priorities at play with the fiscal deficit serving as the boundary. In this chart, it is evident that the agriculture sector remains a key focus of expenditure, with allocations seeing a sharp jump. In sectors such as education, commerce and industry, health, rural development, social welfare, transport and urban development, the increases are muted.

While agriculture is no doubt a critical sector, the other heads mentioned here are also vital. Good health and education may be social indicators but provide the underpinnings for sustained economic growth. Lower out-of-pocket health costs, and better education that could lead to better jobs, reduce income inequality. The government’s ability to reorient its priorities during its term in power will dictate if India’s socio-economic landscape looks far different in the next decade than it appears now.

Trend in major expenditure

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Budget 2019 #expenditure

