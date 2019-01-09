App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget session likely from January 31 to February 13: Govt sources

They said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The budget session of Parliament is likely to be held from January 31 to February 13, and an interim budget is expected to be presented on February 1, government sources said on Wednesday.

They said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting.

It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha as general elections are due in April-May.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Session #Economy #India #Parliament

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.