you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 Podcast: The first budget of Republic India (Hindi)

Planing Commission was introduced in the first Budget of Republic India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

(Note: This podcast was first published in January 2018 and has been repurposed for Moneycontrol listeners)

1951 : भारत के गणतंत्र बनने के बाद  पहला बजट पेश किया गया 1951  में John Mathai द्वारा जो की उस वक़्त finance minister थे और इस महत्वपूर्ण बजट ने शुरुआत की Planning Commission की  जिसका काम था पूरे देश के resources को आंकना और उनका सही उपयोग करना.

Jawaharlal Nehru पहले  chairman थे  Planning Commission के .

पार्टीशन का असर देखा गया इस बजट पर भी और साथ ही असर देखा गया बिहार की बाढ़, बम्बई के cyclone और उस आकाल का जो पश्चिमी coast को ग्रस्त कर गया,

इस बजट का ध्यान था inflation को घटाने  की तरफ, food control, और  food grains की मात्रा को बढ़ाने  की तरफ।  साथ ही कोशिश की गयी की कीमतें सामान्य रहे और खाद्य पदार्थ निर्यात कम किये जाएँ.  Proposals रखे गए की IBRD/IMF से क़र्ज़ लिया जाये  development projects को शुरू करने के लिए .

इस budget ने घटाया income tax को 30 per cent से 25 per cent तक .



First Published on Jan 31, 2018 08:05 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget 2020 #Millennials #Podcast

