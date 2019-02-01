App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Opinion | Budget 2019 sets sight on ambitious fiscal targets
Recommended articleOpinion | Budget 2019 sets sight on ambitious fiscal targets

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget is 'jumla', fraud: Kamal Nath

"The general budget presented today is totally an election budget and would prove to be jumla (hollow promise) and chalava," Nath said in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Friday termed the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal as a "jumla" and "chalava" (fraud)).

"The general budget presented today is totally an election budget and would prove to be jumla (hollow promise) and chalava," Nath said in a tweet.

"Even all hopes of good days have ended with this last budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," he said.

The BJP-led Union government remembered farmers, the poor, labourers and the "gaumata" (cow) in the last budget, the chief minister said.

The provisions made for farmers in the budget are like "Unt ke muh me jeera" (very little against the requirement), Nath said.

The budget announced a cash dole for small farmers, a mega pension scheme for the unorganised sector and doubled the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #Kamal Nath #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.