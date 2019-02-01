App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Budget 2019: Focus on artificial intelligence as it makes waves in healthcare, employment and M&E
Recommended articleBudget 2019: Focus on artificial intelligence as it makes waves in healthcare, employment and M&E

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget impact on infra marginally positive: ICRA

Terming infrastructure as the backbone of any nation's development, Goyal, while presenting the interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, said India aspires to be a USD 10-trillion economy in the next eight years; and on the anvil is next generation infrastructure of roads, railways, seaports, airports, urban transport, gas and electric transmission and inland waterways.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

With the increased capital outlay proposed to be supported by higher budgetary allocations in railways, and metro projects, rating agency ICRA expects the impact of the interim Budget tabled by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday to be marginally positive for the infrastructure sector.

Terming infrastructure as the backbone of any nation's development, Goyal, while presenting the interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, said India aspires to be a USD 10-trillion economy in the next eight years; and on the anvil is next generation infrastructure of roads, railways, seaports, airports, urban transport, gas and electric transmission and inland waterways.

ICRA, in a statement, said the impact of the budget was marginally positive for infrastructure.

The capital outlay for roads, railways, and metro projects has been budgeted to increase between 12 and 19 per cent in 2019-20 over the 2018-19 revised estimates (RE), it said.

related news

The increased capital outlay is proposed to be supported by higher budgetary allocations in railways, and metro projects; while for roads it is primarily by way of higher NHAI's internal and extra-budgetary resources (IEBR), which is largely through debt raised by NHAI, it said.

This would make the funding availability dependent on NHAI's ability to increase IEBR significantly.

It said the capital outlay towards some key schemes related to infrastructure sector has also been projected to increase in 2019-20 budget estimates (BE).

"The capital outlay towards Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) is being increased by 22.6 per cent to Rs 19,000 crore, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna (PMKSY) by 15.3 per cent to Rs 9,516 crore, AMRUT and Smart Cities Mission (Urban Rejuvenation) by 10.6 per cent to Rs 13,900 crore in 2019-20 BE over 2018-19 RE," it said.

On the other hand, budgetary allocation towards National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) remains modest at Rs 1,000 crore, it said.

NIIF, India's sovereign wealth fund, which was proposed to have a corpus of Rs 40,000 crore in FY 2015, has gradually started gaining traction.

"Given the huge capital requirement for the infrastructure sector, NIIF can play a vital role in augmenting capital available for infrastructure sector. A higher allocation would have provided more visibility to NIIF for making investments in infrastructure in the country," it said.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.