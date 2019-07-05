Budget futuristic, ignites spirit of hope for India to be $5 trillion economy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament on July 1. (Image: PTI )

Praising the Union budget as futuristic, Amit Shah on Friday said it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision where farmers prosper, the poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class gets its due and Indian enterprise a boost.

Shah, also the Union Home minister, said the budget highlights the "exemplary" work done in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years. It ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a USD 5 trillion economy in the coming years, he said.

"The budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a futuristic one. It provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation among our citizens. The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also steps in the right direction," he said in a series of tweets.

It also sets the stage for fulfilling our collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring electricity connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing especially in sunrise sectors, Shah said, adding that the budget will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub.