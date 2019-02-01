Budget essential part of democracy, so are elections: Arun Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, responding to the criticism levied by the Opposition against the interim budget presented on February 1, said while "budgets are an essential part of democracy, so are elections".

"What did the UPA do in their 10 years in power? A one-time loan waiver of Rs 70,000 crore," Jaitley told in an interview to news agency ANI.

"Only Rs 52,000 crore were waived off (during the UPA regime) and, according to the CAG report, out of that Rs 52,000 crore, a significant part of the money went to traders and businessmen and not to farmers," Jaitley added.

The minister said the Congress "should not shed crocodile tears... for farmers". Jaitley was responding to Congress' criticism of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which was announced during the budget earlier in the day.

"This is a huge amount that we are doing. We are now against the one-time loan waiver of Rs 52,000 crore. This is Rs 75,000 crore in the first year itself. I'm sure it will expand in future years," he said.

The Union Minister also slammed a report that pegged the unemployment rate at 6.1 percent in 2017-18 in the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) done by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). Calling it an "economic absurdity" that "large nominal growth" would not lead to the creation of jobs, Jaitley said if jobs were not being created, "there would be social unrest".

"(But) no major social agitation has been witnessed in the last five years", Jaitley said.

"How did the GDP improve even after demonetisation? What did demonetisation eventually involve? People were earlier transacting substantially in cash... this went unrecorded. Now you have to give your credit card, have more recordable kind of transactions," he added.