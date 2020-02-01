App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget documents laid in Rajya Sabha

As the House met after presentation of the budget in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman laid a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government for the year 202021.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday laid budget documents and demand for grants for the next financial year in Rajya Sabha.

She also laid a copy of Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and Macro-Economic Framework Statement.

Close

The Finance Minister also laid a copy of the report of the Fifteenth Finance Commission for the year 2020-21 and explanatory memorandum on the action taken on recommendations contained in the Report of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

As her speech continued in Lok Sabha for 160 minutes, the Upper House which met around 1:30 pm for laying of budget documents was adjourned.

The Rajya Sabha met again at 1:55 pm but was again adjourned for 10 minutes as Sitharaman reached late. The Finance Minister felt unwell at the fag end of her speech in Lok Sabha and had to cut short her address.

When she arrived in the upper house many members were seen asking her wellbeing.

After laying of papers, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till Monday.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:31 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

