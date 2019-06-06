App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget by the Numbers | Government capex will not move the needle in FY20

The government has little firepower left to kickstart investment. Instead, it needs to give incentives to the private sector to increase capex

Whatsapp

Capital expenditure by the central government is too little to be of consequence to the economy. As the chart shows, it was just 1.67 percent of GDP in 2018-19, the same level it was at in 2013-14. It used to be much higher in the early years of the century, as the chart indicates, but since then governments have relied on funding their infrastructure through banks, which has been a disastrous policy, as far as the banks are concerned.

budgetbynos_chart

What is also interesting is that total capital expenditure of the government, including through the public sector by way of internal and external budgetary resources (IEBR) was budgeted at a lower level in the FY20 interim budget than the revised estimates for FY19. Where then is the question of the government kickstarting investment demand?

Close
What’s needed instead are incentives for the private sector to increase capex.​
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #capital expenditure #Economy

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.