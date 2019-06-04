App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget by the numbers | Fiscal deficit as percentage of GDP is now back where it was in 2006-07

The accompanying chart shows that it has come down from 4.5 percent of GDP in 2013-14 to a budgeted 3.4 percent for 2019-20.

There is no doubt that the Modi government’s first term did much to lower the central government’s fiscal deficit. The accompanying chart shows that it has come down from 4.5 percent of GDP in 2013-14 to a budgeted 3.4 percent for 2019-20. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that at this level it is back to where the fiscal deficit level was way back in 2006-07, as the chart shows. What’s more, the deficit was lower in 2007-08, before the global financial crisis hit the economy and the government gave it a massive fiscal stimulus.

GFD Back to 2006-07

Note that there was substantial improvement in bringing the deficit down in the first two years of the first term of the Modi government, when it reaped the bonanza of falling crude oil prices. Since 2016-17, however, there has been very little progress in paring the deficit. With the current clamour for a fiscal stimulus to offset the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen whether fiscal consolidation will remain an objective in the Budget to be presented next month. ​
