    Budget announcements, PLI are efforts in making country self-sufficient: Piyush Goyal

    Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also said India is hoping to use its livestock base to produce energy in the days to come.

    PTI
    March 07, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
    The budget announcements and steps like production linked incentive (PLI) scheme are efforts in making the country self-sufficient and achieve sustainable development, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

    He also said India is hoping to use its livestock base to produce energy in the days to come.

    "Our budget, both last year and this year, and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme including our PLI scheme are efforts in our direction towards becoming self-sufficient and also…our commitment towards a sustainable future for India,” he said addressing an interactive session on environment at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

    India is promoting a number of startups that are working on sustainability, he added.

    The minister called upon climate warriors to focus on three fronts – decouple growth from carbon emissions; "adopt climatepreneurship" (climate plus entrepreneurship) and make it a mission, and begin such initiatives at home.

    Greater industry participation, investments in renewable energy and increased thrust on hydrogen or electric vehicles need to be taken up, he suggested.
