 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Budget all-inclusive, growth good considering previous years' figures: Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

The state's economic growth rate of 6.8 percent this fiscal was good in light of the previous two-three years, said Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio, while replying to the debate on budget in the Legislative Assembly.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File image)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state budget presented by him for 2023-24 was all-inclusive with provisions for the welfare of farmers, women as well as infrastructure development.

The state's economic growth rate of 6.8 percent this fiscal was good in light of the previous two-three years, said Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio, while replying to the debate on budget in the Legislative Assembly.

"In 2020-21, it (growth rate) was negative 7.2 percent, in 2021-22 it was 9.1 percent and 6.8 percent in 2022-23," he said.

The fiscal deficit was within limit, Fadnavis added. He will table an action-taken-report on the budget in 2024 before presenting the next budget, he said.