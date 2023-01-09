 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 to be fiscally prudent without losing growth focus: DBS chief economist Taimur Baig

Reuters
Jan 09, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

DBS Bank expects the government to target a fiscal deficit of 5.8-5.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023/24 as against the 6.4% outlined for this financial year ending on March 31.

The Indian government will target reducing its budget deficit ahead of the upcoming national election in 2024 without losing focus on long-term economic growth, DBS Bank's chief economist told Reuters on Monday.

"We expect the budget to chart a path towards some fiscal consolidation," said Taimur Baig, who is also a managing director at DBS.

"Demand moderation is a sensible strategy to pursue, even as the seeds for long-term growth are sown through infrastructure investment and strategic planning," he added.

Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the federal budget for the next financial year on Feb. 1. This is the last full one ahead of the general election in May 2024.

The government has said it aims to bring down its fiscal deficit to 4.5% by fiscal 2025/26.