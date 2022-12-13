 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Tax sops will provide much-needed impetus to agri-tech, agri-finance, warehousing

Sandeep Sabharwal
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Tax incentives to agriculture value-chain players will help enhance business operations, which will in turn help the government achieve its goal of doubling farmer incomes.

It is encouraging to see that the Finance Minister has already started deliberations on the upcoming union budget with industry leaders across sectors. The points that were taken up for discussion related to job creation and growth acceleration, and broadening the tax base by rationalising GST and personal income tax slabs to provide a much-needed impetus to consumption.

Ratings firm S&P recently revised the 2022 global growth rate from 3.1 percent to 2.4 percent, while keeping India’s at 7.3 percent for the current fiscal, but reduced it to 6.5 percent for the upcoming fiscal year (2023-24).

The regulatory mechanism across sectors will need to maintain India’s growth momentum. In this regard, impetus to the agriculture value chain through proactive policy support is critical.  Some of the much-needed policy and regulatory initiatives in this domain are:

1.    Tax sops for capex in agri-tech

Agri-businesses have embraced agri-tech and agri-fintech in a much larger way than anticipated. With the help of the cloud, internet-of -things (IoT), big data, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) these businesses are collecting, predicting, analysing, and monitoring farm-related data in real-time.

These technologies have led to the emergence of new agri-business segments like Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS), Farm-to-Fork (offering local produce in restaurants and markets), Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS), etc.