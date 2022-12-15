 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Services export promotion body seeks tax relief, revival of incentives 

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

Services exports are booming but the industry still needs help, according to Services Export Promotion Council chief Abhay Sinha.

Abhay Sinha, Director General, Services Export Promotion Council

India’s services sector is leading the domestic economic recovery and exports are booming, but the revival faces headwinds from a slowing global economy.

To ensure that services continue to grow, the government should consider providing tax relief in the budget for 2023-24 as well as revive incentives for the sectors worst hit by the pandemic, Abhay Sinha, Director General of the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), told Moneycontrol.

Sinha, who has over 24 years of experience in various organizations under ministry of commerce and industry, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council, Confederation of Indian Industry (CIII) and the National Centre for Trade Information, is sanguine about prospects for services exports which have been helping reduce India’s trade deficit.

Edited excerpts: 

What measures are required to help the services sector of the economy? One of the major concerns of the industry is in the long-term; people are looking at support in the services sector. More so the sectors which suffered hugely during the COVID time. Then there was no incentive announced.

The services sector is definitely looking at some kind of tax relief. We have proposed to the ministry.

Export only happens when there is a competency to be able to reach out to new markets. There is a journey till the firms reach the point when they are able to export their services.

Which sector needs the most help? The tourism sector, which is one of the largest sectors from the point of view of services. Any destination, we cannot segregate between domestic and international tourism. It is a highly unorganized sector and employs a lot many people in various segments. And then there are services which are offered around tourism.