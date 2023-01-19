 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Budget 2023: The worst for rural economy is definitely behind us, says Morgan Stanley Chief Economist

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Proportion of farmers in overall labour force had gone up due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns. That is now back to pre-pandemic levels, Upasana Chachra of Morgan Stanley told Moneycontrol

After being adversely hit by COVID-19 lockdowns followed by high inflation, rural economy is now slowly and steadily improving with the worst certainly behind us, said Upasana Chachra, Chief India Economist, Morgan Stanley to Moneycontrol.

“Rural demand is now steady and is improving sequentially. The informal sector that had been disrupted due to the pandemic is now seeing normalisation in labour force,” she said. Proportion of farmers in overall labour force had gone up due to the pandemic-induced lockdowns. That is now back to pre-pandemic levels, said Chachra.

Sluggishness in rural demand has been flagged off by many FMCG (fast moving consumer good) companies, as well. Dabur India in its Q3 business update highlighted that the pressure on rural demand was further aggravated by the late onset of winter in north India.

Marico’s Q3 business update was also downbeat. The Parachute oilmaker said its consolidated revenue will grow in the low single-digit on a YoY basis due to a muted recovery in rural demand amid elevated inflation.

Also Read: Budget 2023 | The FMCG sector wishes for more money in the hands of consumers

“We are not seeing rapid improvement in rural economy but terms of trade have become better. This has come on the back of global commodity prices easing from their all-time high levels,” said Chachra.