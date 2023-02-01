 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: PAN card gets legal backing as single business ID

Gaurav Choudhury
Feb 01, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

It will allow businesses to use PAN to enter into national single window system to seek different clearances and approvals of the central and state departments.

The Union Budget 2023-24 has announced the legalisation of the permanent account number (PAN) as a single business identification. The Finance Act, 2023 has an enabling provision or clause that will provide legal backing for PAN to be used as the principal identity of an entity.

The move is to allow businesses to use PAN instead of other data as a unique identifier for entering into national single window system to seek different clearances and approvals of the central and state departments.

PAN is a 10-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. PAN enables the IT department to identify/link all transactions of the PAN holder with the department.